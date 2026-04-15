Oak Ridge Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 984.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 240,807 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 218,607 shares during the quarter. Netflix comprises approximately 1.4% of Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $22,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,521,322 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $46,183,983,000 after buying an additional 142,238 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Netflix by 837.2% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 111,380 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $10,443,000 after purchasing an additional 99,496 shares during the period. Crew Capital Management Ltd lifted its stake in Netflix by 1,021.9% during the fourth quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd now owns 9,031 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 8,226 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 991.3% during the fourth quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,229 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 37,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 1,379.8% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 25,512 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,392,000 after buying an additional 23,788 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

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Netflix News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Netflix from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Cfra upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Netflix in a research report on Monday, March 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Pivotal Research reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.80.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Reed Hastings sold 420,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total transaction of $40,158,319.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,940 shares in the company, valued at $376,230.60. The trade was a 99.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 23,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total transaction of $2,065,210.29. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 316,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,851,571. The trade was a 6.90% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,543,023 shares of company stock worth $141,145,842. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $106.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $448.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.67. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.01 and a 1-year high of $134.12.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.97 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 43.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Netflix has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.760 EPS. Analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company’s primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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