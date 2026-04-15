Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company $HPE

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,063,829 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 129,276 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned 0.23% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $73,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HPE. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 317.3% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 149,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 113,906 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 44.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.4% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 23,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 25.8% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 15,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

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Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of HPE opened at $24.48 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.01. The firm has a market cap of $32.48 billion, a PE ratio of -128.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.20. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a 12-month low of $14.20 and a 12-month high of $26.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.300-2.500 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.510-0.550 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.1425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -300.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HPE shares. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (down from $30.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HPE

Insider Activity at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In related news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 264,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total value of $6,658,397.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,837,329 shares in the company, valued at $46,263,944.22. The trade was a 12.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Fidelma Russo sold 34,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total value of $852,745.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 17,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,385.08. This represents a 66.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 411,085 shares of company stock worth $10,337,582 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) is an enterprise technology company that designs, develops and sells IT infrastructure, software and services for business and government customers. Its core offerings span servers, storage, networking, and related software, together with consulting, integration and support services aimed at modernizing and managing enterprise IT environments. HPE’s product portfolio includes systems for traditional data centers as well as solutions for high-performance computing, edge computing and telecommunications infrastructure.

A major focus for HPE is hybrid cloud and consumption-based IT.

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