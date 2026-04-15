J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.04, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 16.33%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share.

Here are the key takeaways from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’ conference call:

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J.B. Hunt reported a stronger quarter with revenue up 5% , operating income up 16% and diluted EPS up 27%, while expanding margins ~70 basis points as they eliminated over $30 million of structural costs in Q1 (running ahead of the $100M target).

, operating income up 16% and diluted EPS up 27%, while expanding margins ~70 basis points as they eliminated over of structural costs in Q1 (running ahead of the $100M target). Management says the truckload market is undergoing a structural capacity contraction driven by regulatory enforcement and exits, and J.B. Hunt is taking share as customers prioritize reliability and execution over price.

Intermodal showed momentum—Q1 volumes rose 3% with a March acceleration, a first-quarter weekly record in March, continued road-to-rail conversion in the East, and management says they have pre-funded capacity to meet growth.

to meet growth. Profitability remains pressured by higher purchased transportation costs, fuel volatility and weather impacts (notably in JBT and ICS), plus tightening driver supply that increases hiring difficulty and could compress margins until pricing and contracted rates catch up.

Capital allocation remains disciplined—management retired $700M of notes, repurchased ~$80M of stock, raised the dividend 2%, and reiterated a $600M–$800M net CapEx plan while keeping leverage below target to retain flexibility.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Trading Down 2.4%

J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock traded down $5.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $224.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,575,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,899. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $217.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a PE ratio of 36.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.22. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 1 year low of $122.79 and a 1 year high of $236.00.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Increases Dividend

Key Stories Impacting J.B. Hunt Transport Services

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. This is a boost from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 6th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is presently 29.32%.

Here are the key news stories impacting J.B. Hunt Transport Services this week:

Positive Sentiment: Earnings momentum and operational improvement: JBHT showed accelerating earnings and its first sales gain since 2022, with signs of a recovery in the important intermodal business—an operational tailwind if sustained. Read More.

Earnings momentum and operational improvement: JBHT showed accelerating earnings and its first sales gain since 2022, with signs of a recovery in the important intermodal business—an operational tailwind if sustained. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Reported GAAP results: The company posted Q1 net earnings of $141.6M and EPS of $1.49 on $3.06B revenue; management highlighted operational execution despite winter weather and elevated demand. These are concrete improvements year‑over‑year. Read More.

Reported GAAP results: The company posted Q1 net earnings of $141.6M and EPS of $1.49 on $3.06B revenue; management highlighted operational execution despite winter weather and elevated demand. These are concrete improvements year‑over‑year. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Beat some estimates: JBHT beat the Zacks EPS estimate ($1.45) and showed revenue roughly in line or slightly ahead of consensus, which some analysts view as confirmation the recovery is beginning. Read More.

Beat some estimates: JBHT beat the Zacks EPS estimate ($1.45) and showed revenue roughly in line or slightly ahead of consensus, which some analysts view as confirmation the recovery is beginning. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Longer‑term momentum/industry context: Zacks highlights JBHT as a momentum name for long‑term investors and industry outlook pieces group it with peers as the sector normalizes—useful for positioning but not an immediate catalyst. Read More.

Longer‑term momentum/industry context: Zacks highlights JBHT as a momentum name for long‑term investors and industry outlook pieces group it with peers as the sector normalizes—useful for positioning but not an immediate catalyst. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Industry notes: Broader industry outlook coverage (Old Dominion, Knight‑Swift, etc.) may influence sentiment but doesn’t change JBHT’s specific Q1 details. Read More.

Industry notes: Broader industry outlook coverage (Old Dominion, Knight‑Swift, etc.) may influence sentiment but doesn’t change JBHT’s specific Q1 details. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Mixed consensus and an earnings miss vs some street estimates: Although some outlets called the print a beat, JBHT’s $1.49 EPS missed a higher consensus (~$1.68) cited by other analysts. That discrepancy—and the miss versus the broader street view—looked to prompt investor disappointment. Read More.

Mixed consensus and an earnings miss vs some street estimates: Although some outlets called the print a beat, JBHT’s $1.49 EPS missed a higher consensus (~$1.68) cited by other analysts. That discrepancy—and the miss versus the broader street view—looked to prompt investor disappointment. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and profit‑taking risk: JBHT trades at a relatively elevated P/E (~36.5) and near its 12‑month high, so even modest misses can trigger outsized selling as investors reprice growth expectations; session volume was above average. Read More.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on JBHT shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $158.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Monday, January 12th. Susquehanna upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.86.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Ronald Greer Woodruff sold 331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.57, for a total value of $74,663.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 4,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $906,565.83. The trade was a 7.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer Boattini sold 2,238 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total value of $519,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 16,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,862,800. The trade was a 11.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,945 shares of company stock worth $5,656,495. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of J.B. Hunt Transport Services

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 7.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,122,669 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $592,015,000 after buying an additional 272,594 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,755,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $729,780,000 after purchasing an additional 565,605 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,612,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $216,317,000 after buying an additional 82,939 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 824,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $110,648,000 after buying an additional 263,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 338.0% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 823,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $110,434,000 after buying an additional 635,172 shares in the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc is a leading provider of transportation and logistics solutions headquartered in Lowell, Arkansas. The company offers a comprehensive suite of services designed to move freight efficiently across North America, including intermodal, dedicated contract services, full truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), final mile delivery and specialized transport.

In its intermodal segment, J.B. Hunt leverages a network of rail and truck assets to transport containers and trailers on major U.S.

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