JPMorgan Chase & Co. Takes Position in Pacer Swan SOS Flex (January) ETF $PSFD

JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Flex (January) ETF (BATS:PSFD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.

Separately, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Flex (January) ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 21,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter.

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Pacer Swan SOS Flex (January) ETF Stock Up 0.6%

PSFD opened at $37.86 on Tuesday. Pacer Swan SOS Flex has a 52-week low of $30.68 and a 52-week high of $38.01. The company has a market cap of $57.93 million, a P/E ratio of 26.65 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.06.

About Pacer Swan SOS Flex (January) ETF

The Pacer Swan SOS Flex (January) ETF (PSFD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSFD was launched on Dec 22, 2020 and is managed by Pacer.

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