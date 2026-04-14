JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Holdings in Expro Group Holdings N.V. $XPRO

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in Expro Group Holdings N.V. (NYSE:XPRO – Free Report) by 79.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164,020 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Expro Group were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Expro Group by 54.3% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Expro Group during the third quarter worth $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Expro Group by 594.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 10,223 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Expro Group during the first quarter worth $104,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Expro Group by 8.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

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Expro Group Stock Performance

Shares of XPRO stock opened at $17.08 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.97. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 37.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Expro Group Holdings N.V. has a 12-month low of $7.57 and a 12-month high of $18.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Expro Group ( NYSE:XPRO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. The business had revenue of $382.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.47 million. Expro Group had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 3.22%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Expro Group Holdings N.V. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Freedom Capital lowered Expro Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Barclays upped their target price on Expro Group from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Expro Group in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Expro Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Expro Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on XPRO

Expro Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Expro Group plc is a global energy services company that specializes in well flow management and well testing solutions for the oil and gas industry. The company’s core offerings include wellhead and pressure control systems, downhole well construction tools, subsea intervention services, and integrated tubular running services. These capabilities enable exploration and production companies to optimize well performance, enhance safety and mitigate operational risk throughout the drilling, completion and intervention phases of the well life cycle.

Founded in 1973, Expro has grown both organically and through targeted acquisitions to establish a presence in more than 30 countries.

See Also

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