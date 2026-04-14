FIDELIS iM LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG

FIDELIS iM LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 171,696 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,812 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 14.7% of FIDELIS iM LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. FIDELIS iM LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $37,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000.

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Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $223.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.53. The company has a market cap of $103.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $178.25 and a 12-month high of $230.53.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

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