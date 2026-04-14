Gemmer Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF $SCHB

Gemmer Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,124,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,201 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $29,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boyum Wealth Architects LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 10.3% during the third quarter. Boyum Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,225,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,508,000 after buying an additional 114,806 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 192,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,055,000 after buying an additional 24,114 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 43.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Financial Group LLC now owns 189,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,525,000 after buying an additional 57,856 shares during the last quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 2,126,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,770,000 after buying an additional 39,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the third quarter valued at $35,322,000.

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Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $26.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.98 and a 200 day moving average of $26.11. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $19.57 and a 1 year high of $26.94.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available. The types of derivatives used by the Fund are options, futures, options on futures and swaps.

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