Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $3.78 Million Holdings in Travel + Leisure Co. $TNL

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,535 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,705 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management owned 0.08% of Travel + Leisure worth $3,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diversify Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Travel + Leisure by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Travel + Leisure by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Travel + Leisure by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Travel + Leisure by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Kendall Capital Management raised its stake in Travel + Leisure by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 36,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,605,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

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Travel + Leisure Price Performance

TNL opened at $75.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.74. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 1 year low of $40.28 and a 1 year high of $81.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.32.

Travel + Leisure Increases Dividend

Travel + Leisure ( NYSE:TNL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 47.77% and a net margin of 5.74%.Travel + Leisure’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th were given a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on TNL shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Travel + Leisure from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $89.00 price target on Travel + Leisure in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Barclays set a $78.00 price target on Travel + Leisure in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travel + Leisure has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.90.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TNL

Insider Activity at Travel + Leisure

In related news, insider Michael Dean Brown sold 25,938 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total value of $1,941,459.30. Following the sale, the insider owned 427,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,022,401.85. The trade was a 5.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Amandine Robin-Caplan sold 3,904 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total value of $291,277.44. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,664 shares of company stock valued at $7,390,847. 3.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Travel + Leisure Profile

(Free Report)

Travel + Leisure Co (NYSE: TNL) is a leisure travel company headquartered in Orlando, Florida, that specializes in vacation ownership, membership programs and branded travel experiences. The company operates an extensive portfolio of vacation clubs and destination services, offering members access to resorts, hotels, cruises and guided tours in markets around the world. Through its flagship membership brands, Travel + Leisure Co provides curated vacation packages, exchange services and unique travel itineraries that cater to both individual and family travelers.

In addition to its membership offerings, Travel + Leisure Co manages a network of resort properties and hospitality assets across North America, the Caribbean, Europe and Asia-Pacific.

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