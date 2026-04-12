Edison International $EIX Stake Raised by Howard Capital Management Inc.

Howard Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 95.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,211 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Edison International by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 4,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 13,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Michels Family Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Michels Family Financial LLC now owns 15,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Generali Asset Management SPA SGR raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR now owns 31,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EIX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Research downgraded Edison International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Mizuho set a $79.00 price target on Edison International in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Edison International from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Edison International in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.44.

Edison International Stock Down 0.1%

EIX opened at $75.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.69. Edison International has a twelve month low of $47.73 and a twelve month high of $76.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $29.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.77.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.40. Edison International had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 24.34%.The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Edison International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.900-6.200 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 6.250-6.650 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.8775 dividend. This represents a $3.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 7th. Edison International’s payout ratio is 30.36%.

Edison International Profile

(Free Report)

Edison International is a publicly traded utility holding company based in Rosemead, California, whose principal subsidiary is Southern California Edison (SCE). As an electric utility holding company, Edison International oversees the delivery of electricity through SCE’s integrated network of generation procurement, transmission and distribution infrastructure, serving millions of customers across central, coastal and southern California. The company’s operations focus on reliable energy delivery, customer service, regulatory compliance and long-term infrastructure planning for a complex and high-demand service territory.

The company’s activities include procuring and managing a diverse resource mix, maintaining and upgrading transmission and distribution systems, and implementing grid modernization projects.

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