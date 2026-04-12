Howard Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in ONEOK, Inc. $OKE

Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 297.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,922 shares during the quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Pension Service raised its stake in ONEOK by 2.9% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 857,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,605,000 after purchasing an additional 24,003 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in ONEOK by 34.1% during the third quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. now owns 87,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,397,000 after purchasing an additional 22,282 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in ONEOK by 7.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 777,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,885,000 after purchasing an additional 54,444 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its stake in ONEOK by 41.1% during the third quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 188,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,780,000 after purchasing an additional 55,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in ONEOK by 29.6% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 534,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,401,000 after purchasing an additional 121,891 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

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ONEOK Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $86.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.56. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.02 and a 1 year high of $95.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.96. The stock has a market cap of $54.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.84.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.05. ONEOK had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The company had revenue of $9.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. ONEOK has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.040-5.870 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on OKE shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of ONEOK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho set a $89.00 price target on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $114.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.63.

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ONEOK Company Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc (NYSE: OKE) is a publicly traded midstream energy company headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The company owns and operates a portfolio of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, processing facilities, fractionators and storage and terminal assets. Its operations are focused on gathering, processing, transporting, fractionating and marketing NGLs and interstate natural gas, providing critical infrastructure that connects hydrocarbon production to refineries, petrochemical plants and other end markets.

ONEOK’s asset base includes pipeline systems and processing plants that move and condition natural gas, along with infrastructure for the transportation, storage and fractionation of NGLs such as ethane, propane and butane.

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