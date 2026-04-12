Fernando Lovisotto Sells 5,515 Shares of Vinci Compass Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) Stock

Vinci Compass Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Free Report) insider Fernando Lovisotto sold 5,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total value of $58,459.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,172,407 shares in the company, valued at $12,427,514.20. This represents a 0.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Fernando Lovisotto also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Wednesday, April 8th, Fernando Lovisotto sold 5,263 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total value of $55,998.32.

On Tuesday, April 7th, Fernando Lovisotto sold 1,231 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total transaction of $12,740.85.

On Monday, April 6th, Fernando Lovisotto sold 4,084 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total transaction of $43,045.36.

On Thursday, April 2nd, Fernando Lovisotto sold 1,826 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total transaction of $19,026.92.

On Wednesday, April 1st, Fernando Lovisotto sold 3,682 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total transaction of $39,066.02.

On Tuesday, March 31st, Fernando Lovisotto sold 5,087 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total transaction of $53,057.41.

On Monday, March 30th, Fernando Lovisotto sold 6,259 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $63,028.13.

On Friday, March 27th, Fernando Lovisotto sold 4,104 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $41,122.08.

On Thursday, March 26th, Fernando Lovisotto sold 4,310 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total transaction of $44,091.30.

On Wednesday, March 25th, Fernando Lovisotto sold 2,869 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total value of $29,952.36.

Vinci Compass Investments Stock Performance

VINP opened at $10.70 on Friday. Vinci Compass Investments Ltd. has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $13.61. The stock has a market cap of $685.34 million, a P/E ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 6.68.

Vinci Compass Investments Increases Dividend

Vinci Compass Investments ( NASDAQ:VINP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $47.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.84 million. Vinci Compass Investments had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 22.89%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vinci Compass Investments Ltd. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.4%. This is a positive change from Vinci Compass Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. Vinci Compass Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.48%.

Key Headlines Impacting Vinci Compass Investments

Here are the key news stories impacting Vinci Compass Investments this week:

Positive Sentiment: Upcoming catalyst — the company will report Q1 2026 results and host a conference call after market close on Monday, May 11; a beat or constructive guidance could reverse recent weakness. PR Newswire: Q1 2026 Results Announcement

Upcoming catalyst — the company will report Q1 2026 results and host a conference call after market close on Monday, May 11; a beat or constructive guidance could reverse recent weakness. Neutral Sentiment: Insider sales under Rule 10b5‑1 — several insiders (Bruno Augusto Sacchi Zaremba, CFO Sergio Passos Ribeiro and Fernando Lovisotto) executed pre‑arranged sales on Apr 8–9: Bruno ~15,812 shares, Fernando ~10,778 shares and the CFO ~3,879 shares. Each reduced positions by <1% and trades were 10b5‑1, which mutes negative signaling but adds short‑term float. SEC filings: Insider Sales

Insider sales under Rule 10b5‑1 — several insiders (Bruno Augusto Sacchi Zaremba, CFO Sergio Passos Ribeiro and Fernando Lovisotto) executed pre‑arranged sales on Apr 8–9: Bruno ~15,812 shares, Fernando ~10,778 shares and the CFO ~3,879 shares. Each reduced positions by <1% and trades were 10b5‑1, which mutes negative signaling but adds short‑term float. Neutral Sentiment: Institutional holdings mixed — several funds have added small positions while overall institutional ownership is ~34%, suggesting limited but notable institutional interest. MarketBeat: VINP profile

Institutional holdings mixed — several funds have added small positions while overall institutional ownership is ~34%, suggesting limited but notable institutional interest. Negative Sentiment: Recent fundamentals disappointed — VINP reported Q4 (Mar quarter) EPS of $0.23 vs. $0.24 consensus and revenue of $47.19M vs. $51.84M est., highlighting execution risk ahead of the May print. MarketBeat: Recent Results

Recent fundamentals disappointed — VINP reported Q4 (Mar quarter) EPS of $0.23 vs. $0.24 consensus and revenue of $47.19M vs. $51.84M est., highlighting execution risk ahead of the May print. Negative Sentiment: Rising short interest — short interest rose in March to 130,295 shares (up 24.4% vs. Mar 15), implying increased bearish positioning (short-interest ratio ~1.6 days). This can amplify downside pressure into catalysts. MarketBeat: Short Interest Data

Rising short interest — short interest rose in March to 130,295 shares (up 24.4% vs. Mar 15), implying increased bearish positioning (short-interest ratio ~1.6 days). This can amplify downside pressure into catalysts. Negative Sentiment: Dividend vs. sustainability — the company raised its quarterly dividend to $0.17 (annualized $0.68, ~6.4% yield), attractive to income investors, but payout ratio is ~111% which raises questions on sustainability if earnings slip. MarketBeat: Dividend & Payout

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on VINP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Vinci Compass Investments from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Weiss Ratings lowered Vinci Compass Investments from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Vinci Compass Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vinci Compass Investments presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on VINP

Institutional Trading of Vinci Compass Investments

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VINP. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Vinci Compass Investments during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Vinci Compass Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vinci Compass Investments during the 3rd quarter worth about $159,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vinci Compass Investments by 16.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vinci Compass Investments during the fourth quarter worth about $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.07% of the company’s stock.

Vinci Compass Investments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management firm in Brazil. The company focuses on private markets, liquid strategies, investment products and solutions, and retirement services. It offers private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, special situations, equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions comprising portfolio and management services. In addition, the company financial and strategic advisory services, focusing on IPO advisory and mergers and acquisition transactions to entrepreneurs, corporate senior management teams, and boards of directors.

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