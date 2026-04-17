PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.71

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.71 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, June 12th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 11th.

PPG Industries has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 54 consecutive years. PPG Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 33.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect PPG Industries to earn $8.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.1%.

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PPG Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $112.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $113.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.88. PPG Industries has a fifty-two week low of $93.39 and a fifty-two week high of $133.43. The firm has a market cap of $25.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.16.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.06). PPG Industries had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 9.93%.The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. PPG Industries’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. PPG Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.700-8.100 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PPG Industries will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

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PPG Industries is a global supplier of paints, coatings and specialty materials that serves industrial, transportation, consumer and construction markets. Founded in 1883 as the Pittsburgh Plate Glass Company, PPG has evolved from its origins in glass manufacturing into a diversified coatings and materials company headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The company develops and manufactures a broad array of products used to protect and enhance surfaces, from consumer paints to highly engineered coatings for demanding industrial applications.

PPG’s product portfolio includes architectural and decorative paints, automotive original equipment and refinish coatings, industrial coatings for machinery and equipment, protective and marine coatings, aerospace and defense coatings, and packaging coatings and materials.

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