The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($3.02) EPS for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $3.38 million for the quarter.

The9 Stock Performance

NASDAQ NCTY opened at $5.31 on Friday. The9 has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $12.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.01.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The9 stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY – Free Report) by 57.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,811 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,931 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.26% of The9 worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 0.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of The9 in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, The9 presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

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The9 Company Profile

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The9 Limited is a Shanghai-based digital entertainment company specializing in the development, publishing and operation of online and mobile games. Since its founding in 1999, the company has built a portfolio of multiplayer titles that combine in-house development capabilities with strategic licensing agreements. The9’s offerings span PC and mobile platforms, and its products include fantasy, role-playing and casual games tailored primarily to the mainland China market.

Historically, The9 gained prominence through a landmark partnership with an international game developer, securing exclusive rights to operate the popular World of Warcraft franchise in China from 2004 to 2009.

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