Parcion Private Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Zoom Communications, Inc. $ZM

Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 189.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,746 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,693 shares during the quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Zoom Communications were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Zoom Communications by 34.7% during the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC grew its position in Zoom Communications by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 16,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Zoom Communications by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Zoom Communications by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 24,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BAM Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Zoom Communications by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. BAM Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

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Zoom Communications News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Zoom Communications this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zoom named Russell Dicker as chief product officer to lead an “AI‑first” product strategy and workflow automation — a hire with deep Microsoft Teams experience that could accelerate AI features and product-led growth. Read More.

Zoom named Russell Dicker as chief product officer to lead an “AI‑first” product strategy and workflow automation — a hire with deep Microsoft Teams experience that could accelerate AI features and product-led growth. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Market reaction: reports show the stock rose on the Dicker appointment, indicating investors view the hire as strategically meaningful for Zoom’s AI roadmap and product monetization. Read More.

Market reaction: reports show the stock rose on the Dicker appointment, indicating investors view the hire as strategically meaningful for Zoom’s AI roadmap and product monetization. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Investor attention has picked up — Zacks/Yahoo note heavy search and interest in ZM, which can boost volume but isn’t a clear directional signal by itself. Read More.

Investor attention has picked up — Zacks/Yahoo note heavy search and interest in ZM, which can boost volume but isn’t a clear directional signal by itself. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Institutional activity and analyst mix are mixed: some funds added shares and Wall Street ratings range from Hold to Buy with an average target near $95 — supportive long‑term but not an immediate catalyst. Read More.

Institutional activity and analyst mix are mixed: some funds added shares and Wall Street ratings range from Hold to Buy with an average target near $95 — supportive long‑term but not an immediate catalyst. Read More. Negative Sentiment: CEO Eric Yuan executed sizable share sales (multiple filings showing large blocks sold under a pre‑arranged Rule 10b5‑1 plan). Big insider sales are weighing on sentiment and may increase supply pressure near current levels. Read More.

CEO Eric Yuan executed sizable share sales (multiple filings showing large blocks sold under a pre‑arranged Rule 10b5‑1 plan). Big insider sales are weighing on sentiment and may increase supply pressure near current levels. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Short‑term price pressure noted by market coverage: Zacks flagged a decline while the broader market improved, reflecting the combination of mixed fundamentals and the insider selling. Read More.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on ZM. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Zoom Communications in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Research downgraded Zoom Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded Zoom Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Zoom Communications from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Argus raised Zoom Communications to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoom Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.32.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ZM

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.24, for a total value of $202,641.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 137,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,722,322.56. This trade represents a 1.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.23, for a total value of $1,255,898.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 36,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,025,735.08. This represents a 29.33% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 113,325 shares of company stock worth $9,368,763. Insiders own 11.51% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Communications Stock Down 2.6%

NASDAQ ZM opened at $86.68 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.15 and its 200-day moving average is $83.98. Zoom Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.15 and a 12-month high of $97.58. The firm has a market cap of $25.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.88.

Zoom Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.04). Zoom Communications had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 39.03%.The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Zoom Communications has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.770-5.810 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.400-1.420 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Zoom Communications, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

About Zoom Communications

(Free Report)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc (commonly referred to as Zoom) is a provider of cloud-based communications and collaboration solutions. The company’s platform supports video conferencing, voice calling, instant messaging, webinars and large-scale virtual events, and meeting room systems, marketed to businesses, educational institutions, government organizations and individual users. Zoom’s product lineup includes Zoom Meetings, Zoom Phone, Zoom Rooms, Zoom Video Webinars and Zoom Chat, and the company offers integrations and extensions through a developer marketplace and third-party apps.

Founded in 2011 by Eric S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report).

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