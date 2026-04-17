First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRMEP) Announces $0.47 Quarterly Dividend

First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRMEP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.4688 per share on Friday, May 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th.

First Merchants Price Performance

Shares of FRMEP opened at $25.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.80. First Merchants has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $27.09.

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First Merchants Company Profile

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First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ: FRMEP) is a bank holding company headquartered in Muncie, Indiana, offering a full suite of financial services through its subsidiary, First Merchants Bank. The company provides consumer and commercial banking products, including checking and savings accounts, business and real estate loans, treasury management, and digital banking solutions. First Merchants also offers mortgage origination, wealth management, trust services, and insurance brokerage through dedicated teams.

Incorporated in 1983, First Merchants traces its roots to Merchant’s National Bank of Muncie, which was founded in 1893.

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