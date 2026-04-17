Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $2.16 million during the quarter.

Versus Systems Stock Up 7.5%

Shares of VS stock opened at $1.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.37. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.38. Versus Systems has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $2.83.

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Institutional Trading of Versus Systems

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Versus Systems stock. DRW Securities LLC increased its position in Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS – Free Report) by 213.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,407 shares during the quarter. DRW Securities LLC owned approximately 0.64% of Versus Systems worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 60.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Versus Systems in a report on Monday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Versus Systems presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Versus Systems

About Versus Systems

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Versus Systems is a technology company that specializes in digital engagement and incentivization solutions for brands, publishers and game developers. Its core offering is the Versus platform, which allows companies to integrate branded challenges and rewards directly into digital experiences such as video games, streaming content and e-commerce sites. By embedding real-time incentives—ranging from digital collectibles and in-game items to discount codes and promotional offers—Versus aims to enhance user engagement and drive brand affinity through interactive, gamified mechanics.

The company’s technology leverages blockchain and web3 principles to deliver verifiable, traceable rewards while supporting traditional digital asset distribution.

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