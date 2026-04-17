Head-To-Head Analysis: Gemini Space Station (NASDAQ:GEMI) and Miami International (NYSE:MIAX)

Gemini Space Station (NASDAQ:GEMI – Get Free Report) and Miami International (NYSE:MIAX – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Gemini Space Station and Miami International”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

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Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gemini Space Station $179.57 million 3.23 -$582.81 million ($3.03) -1.60 Miami International $1.36 billion 3.01 -$70.03 million $0.54 83.10

Analyst Recommendations

Miami International has higher revenue and earnings than Gemini Space Station. Gemini Space Station is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Miami International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Gemini Space Station and Miami International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gemini Space Station 2 8 3 0 2.08 Miami International 1 4 4 0 2.33

Gemini Space Station currently has a consensus price target of $12.66, suggesting a potential upside of 161.55%. Miami International has a consensus price target of $47.60, suggesting a potential upside of 6.08%. Given Gemini Space Station’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Gemini Space Station is more favorable than Miami International.

Profitability

This table compares Gemini Space Station and Miami International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gemini Space Station N/A N/A N/A Miami International N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Miami International beats Gemini Space Station on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gemini Space Station

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Our mission is to unlock the next era of financial, creative, and personal freedom. Gemini envisions a future where crypto will redesign the global financial system, the internet, and money in a way that provides greater choice, independence, and opportunity for all. As a trusted bridge between the traditional financial system and the emerging cryptoeconomy, we are providing access for individuals and institutions to a decentralized future that is more open, fair, and secure. Gemini was founded in 2014 to be the most trusted, secure, and easy way to buy, sell, and store crypto assets. As of July 31, 2025, we serve approximately 549,000 MTUs and approximately 10,000 institutions in over 60 countries, with over $21 billion of assets on our platform, over $285 billion in lifetime trading volume, and over $830 billion in transfers processed on our platform. Since our founding, we have watched the overall crypto market capitalization expand from under $10 billion to over $3 trillion as users discover the onchain world. Our core exchange product has expanded over time to become a comprehensive platform for our users to engage with the cryptoeconomy, including a derivatives exchange, staking services, an over-the-counter (“OTC”) trading desk, institutional-grade custody, a New York Department of Financial Services (“NYDFS”)-regulated stablecoin, a U.S. credit card, and a Web3 studio for NFTs. We support a large variety of crypto assets on our platform, including bitcoin, ether, and stablecoins. We strive to deliver a seamless user experience to both retail and institutional users: • Retail: We often serve as a primary gateway for individual retail users into the cryptoeconomy. We provide a user-friendly, secure platform and mobile app for users to buy, sell, store, stake, and transfer a variety of crypto assets. Our products aim to suit the needs of beginners and sophisticated users alike. • Institutional: We provide institutional investors, including asset managers, hedge funds, proprietary trading firms, and corporations with a robust and secure platform to access crypto markets. We offer advanced trading, OTC trading, and institutional-grade custody. On the Gemini platform, a user can begin their crypto journey with $1 or $1 million and engage with our continually updated educational materials to learn about all aspects of the cryptoeconomy. Since our founding, we have sought to adhere to high standards of security, regulation, and compliance. We operate exchanges through regulated entities in the United States and abroad. In addition, we offer digital asset custody services through Gemini Trust, a New York limited purpose trust company. All customer assets are held in full on our platform, ensuring every unit of cryptocurrency or fiat held by a user is available to the user. We hold money transmission licenses (“MTLs”) or the statutory equivalent in all states that require such licenses so that we are able to operate in all 50 states and have direct access to fiat banking rails. We believe our early focus on security and compliance has made us one of the most trusted brands in crypto and on-ramps into the cryptoeconomy. Our crypto-native technology stack at the core of our platform enables us to support advanced functionality and complex blockchain integrations while serving the demands of a global, 24/7/365 crypto market. Our proprietary, in-house custody solutions enable us to offer products that are both secure and easy to use. This approach to security, innovation, and an elegant user experience has created a powerful flywheel effect. Our product innovation and security have attracted a growing, loyal user base, which has allowed us to reinvest in new, innovative products at the forefront of a complex and rapidly growing industry. This furthers our competitive position and helps solidify us as one of the leading on-ramps into the cryptoeconomy. We have grown to a significant scale since our founding and continue to benefit from a loyal user base that expands over time. Longer term, we expect to continue to grow and diversify our transaction-based revenue through the growth of newly launched products, such as derivatives, and the diversification of assets on our platform to represent a wider variety of crypto-asset use cases with less cross-asset correlation in volatility. We also expect growth in non-transaction revenue to contribute to smaller market-based fluctuations in our results. Our total revenue is largely generated from transaction fees earned on volume-based trades across retail and institutional users. For the year ended December 31, 2024, transaction revenue represented 69.7% of total revenue, and our total revenue was $142.2 million, with net income (loss) of $(158.5) million and Adjusted EBITDA of $(13.2) million. For the six months ended June 30, 2025, transaction revenue represented 65.5% of total revenue, and our total revenue was $68.6 million, with net income (loss) of $(282.5) million and Adjusted EBITDA of $(113.5) million. Our principal executive offices are located in New York, New York.

About Miami International

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We are a technology-driven leader in building and operating regulated financial marketplaces across multiple asset classes and geographies. Our MIAX Exchanges, MIAX Futures and BSX marketplaces are enabled by our in-house built, proprietary technology. We believe the speed and performance of our proprietary technology coupled with our fully integrated, award-winning customer service, sets us apart from our competitors. Our MIAX Exchange trading platform was originally built to meet the high-performance quoting demands of the U.S. options trading industry. We are regarded as a market leader relative to many of our peers with respect to our technology, based on feedback from our customers. We differentiate our trading platform with our throughput, latency, reliability and wire-order determinism. We maintain a broad portfolio of U.S. exchange and clearing licenses, in both securities and futures. We operate markets across a diverse number of asset classes including options and cash equities as well as futures and options on futures. Our markets currently include: options on our exchanges regulated by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) through MIAX Options®, MIAX Pearl®, MIAX Emerald®, and MIAX Sapphire™; U.S. equities through MIAX Pearl Equities — also regulated by the SEC; U.S. futures and options on futures through MIAX Futures Exchange, LLC (“MIAX Futures,” formerly the Minneapolis Grain Exchange, LLC (“MGEX”)), which is regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (the “CFTC”); and international listings through The Bermuda Stock Exchange (“BSX”), which is regulated by the Bermuda Monetary Authority (the “BMA”), and The International Stock Exchange Group Limited (“TISEG”), which via its subsidiary, The International Stock Exchange Authority Limited (“TISEA”), is regulated by the Guernsey Financial Services Commission (“GFSC”). We also own Dorman Trading, LLC (“Dorman Trading”), a full-service Futures Commission Merchant (“FCM”) registered with the CFTC and the National Futures Association (“NFA”) and LedgerX LLC d/b/a MIAX Derivatives Exchange (“MIAXdx”), which is regulated by the CFTC, where we have the ability to list for trading fully collateralized U.S. futures, options on futures and swaps. We entered into a master index services license agreement in July 2024 (the “Bloomberg License Agreement”) with Bloomberg Index Services Limited (“Bloomberg”) to develop a suite of proprietary products, including index futures, options on futures, and cash index options, based on Bloomberg’s portfolio of indexes as agreed to by the parties from time to time (the “Bloomberg Products”). Pursuant to a service schedule product license entered into in July 2024 (the “Service Schedule”) under the Bloomberg License Agreement, we have a ten year exclusive license to list futures, options on futures, and cash-settled index options on (i) the Bloomberg 500 Index (the “B500 Index”) and (ii) the Bloomberg US Large Cap Volatility Index (the “B500 Volatility Index”). We have the right to list these proprietary products on any of our affiliated U.S. exchanges in North and South America. The ten-year term under the Service Schedule does not expire until the tenth anniversary of the date the first product is listed. The Service Schedule also provides for automatic three-year renewal terms, provided certain minimum revenue thresholds are met. The first Bloomberg Products we plan to exclusively list are futures and cash-settled index options on the B500 Index. We expect to launch futures on the B500 Index in the fourth quarter of 2025 or in the first quarter of 2026 on MIAX Futures, cash-settled index options on the B500 Index in the first half of 2026 on MIAX Options, and options on futures on the B500 Index on MIAX Futures targeted for the second half of 2026, subject to certain regulatory filings. We plan to have the Bloomberg Products cleared at The Options Clearing Corporation (“OCC”), also subject to certain regulatory filings. We currently list Hard Red Spring Wheat futures and options on futures contracts on MIAX Futures. We offer clearing services for U.S. futures and options on futures through the MIAX Futures derivatives clearing organization license (“MIAX Futures Clearing”), and may offer clearing for fully collateralized futures, options on futures and swaps through the MIAXdx derivatives clearing organization license (“MIAXdx Clearing”). In addition to the Bloomberg Products, we are developing other new products for our markets and plan to expand our suite of proprietary and other products on MIAX Futures and MIAXdx, and may enter into additional clearing as a service agreements with other futures markets. New MIAX Futures products will be traded on our own MIAX Futures Onyx trading system (“MIAX Futures Onyx”), which we launched on June 29, 2025. Since launching our first options exchange in 2012, MIAX has grown to be the 14th largest global derivatives exchange operator as of June 30, 2025, as measured by the total number of futures and options contracts traded on exchanges as reported by the Futures Industry Association (the “FIA”). In 2024, trading in multi-listed U.S. options on our MIAX Exchanges totaled 1.69 billion contracts, a 6.5% increase from the 2023 total and a 30.1% increase from the 2022 total. Total volume of futures and options on futures on the MIAX Futures exchange reached 3.2 million contracts in 2024, an increase of 10.2% from the 2023 total and a 3.2% decrease from the 2022 total. For the six months ended June 30, 2025, trading in multi-listed U.S. options on our exchanges totaled 1.1 billion contracts, a 30.5% increase from the same period in 2024. Total volume of futures and options on futures on the MIAX Futures exchange was 2.2 million contracts for the six months ended June 30, 2025, an increase of 36.6% from the same period in 2024. MIAX has a strong track record of organic growth. By increasing scale and launching new marketplaces, we have been able to substantially grow our transaction volume. Our average daily volume in U.S. options on the MIAX Exchanges increased from 1.0 million contracts in 2015 to 6.7 million contracts in 2024, a compound annual growth rate of 23.5%. Our average daily volume in U.S. options on the MIAX Exchanges in 2024 was 6.7 million contracts, as compared to 6.3 million contracts in 2023 and 5.2 million contracts in 2022. For the six months ended June 30, 2025, our average daily volume in U.S. options on the MIAX Exchanges was 8.7 million contracts, as compared to 6.5 million contracts in the same period in 2024. Our revenue consists primarily of transaction fees, access fees, and market data fees related to transactions executed on our exchanges. Our principal executive offices are located in Princeton, New Jersey.

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