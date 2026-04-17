SUPRA (SUPRA) Price Hits $0.0005 on Major Exchanges

SUPRA (SUPRA) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 17th. One SUPRA token can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SUPRA has traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar. SUPRA has a market capitalization of $11.84 million and $892.86 thousand worth of SUPRA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75,393.36 or 1.00063400 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $74,966.35 or 0.99474676 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

SUPRA Profile

SUPRA was first traded on November 27th, 2024. SUPRA’s total supply is 81,328,487,733 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,841,187,447 tokens. SUPRA’s official Twitter account is @supra_labs. The official website for SUPRA is supra.com. The official message board for SUPRA is supra.com/academy.

SUPRA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SUPRA (SUPRA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024. SUPRA has a current supply of 81,327,008,726.10495 with 25,840,694,521.348022 in circulation. The last known price of SUPRA is 0.00046415 USD and is up 0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $949,720.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://supra.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUPRA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SUPRA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SUPRA using one of the exchanges listed above.

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