JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Short Interest Down 13.3% in March

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 8,835,065 shares, a decline of 13.3% from the March 15th total of 10,190,775 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 911,766 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.7 days. Currently, 17.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
JBGS has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen cut JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of JBG SMITH Properties in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $18.50.
Read Our Latest Analysis on JBG SMITH Properties
Institutional Trading of JBG SMITH Properties
JBG SMITH Properties Stock Up 1.9%
Shares of NYSE:JBGS opened at $15.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.28. The stock has a market cap of $917.25 million, a P/E ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 1.14. JBG SMITH Properties has a 52-week low of $13.28 and a 52-week high of $24.30.
JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $127.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.44 million. JBG SMITH Properties had a negative net margin of 27.89% and a negative return on equity of 10.61%.
JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile
JBG SMITH Properties is a publicly traded real estate investment trust specializing in the acquisition, development and management of mixed-use properties in the Washington, DC metropolitan area. The company’s portfolio encompasses office, residential, retail, hotel and entertainment assets, with a strategic focus on high-growth urban and transit-oriented neighborhoods in the District of Columbia, Northern Virginia and suburban Maryland.
The company actively develops large-scale, mixed-use communities designed to integrate living, working and leisure spaces.
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