JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Short Interest Down 13.3% in March

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 8,835,065 shares, a decline of 13.3% from the March 15th total of 10,190,775 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 911,766 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.7 days. Currently, 17.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JBGS has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen cut JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of JBG SMITH Properties in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

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Institutional Trading of JBG SMITH Properties

JBG SMITH Properties Stock Up 1.9%

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBGS. CWM LLC grew its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 151.8% in the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 113.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JBGS opened at $15.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.28. The stock has a market cap of $917.25 million, a P/E ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 1.14. JBG SMITH Properties has a 52-week low of $13.28 and a 52-week high of $24.30.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $127.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.44 million. JBG SMITH Properties had a negative net margin of 27.89% and a negative return on equity of 10.61%.

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

JBG SMITH Properties is a publicly traded real estate investment trust specializing in the acquisition, development and management of mixed-use properties in the Washington, DC metropolitan area. The company’s portfolio encompasses office, residential, retail, hotel and entertainment assets, with a strategic focus on high-growth urban and transit-oriented neighborhoods in the District of Columbia, Northern Virginia and suburban Maryland.

The company actively develops large-scale, mixed-use communities designed to integrate living, working and leisure spaces.

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