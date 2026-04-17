JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Short Interest Down 13.3% in March

Posted by on Apr 17th, 2026

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGSGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 8,835,065 shares, a decline of 13.3% from the March 15th total of 10,190,775 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 911,766 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.7 days. Currently, 17.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JBGS has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen cut JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of JBG SMITH Properties in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on JBG SMITH Properties

Institutional Trading of JBG SMITH Properties

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBGS. CWM LLC grew its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 151.8% in the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 113.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JBG SMITH Properties Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of NYSE:JBGS opened at $15.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.28. The stock has a market cap of $917.25 million, a P/E ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 1.14. JBG SMITH Properties has a 52-week low of $13.28 and a 52-week high of $24.30.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGSGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $127.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.44 million. JBG SMITH Properties had a negative net margin of 27.89% and a negative return on equity of 10.61%.

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

JBG SMITH Properties is a publicly traded real estate investment trust specializing in the acquisition, development and management of mixed-use properties in the Washington, DC metropolitan area. The company’s portfolio encompasses office, residential, retail, hotel and entertainment assets, with a strategic focus on high-growth urban and transit-oriented neighborhoods in the District of Columbia, Northern Virginia and suburban Maryland.

The company actively develops large-scale, mixed-use communities designed to integrate living, working and leisure spaces.

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