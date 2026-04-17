Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 19,853 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 273,922 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,853 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Intuitive Surgical worth $155,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 44 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Caitlin John LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Gary S. Guthart sold 24,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.10, for a total transaction of $12,987,450.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,958,189.40. This trade represents a 86.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Fredrik Widman sold 133 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.96, for a total value of $65,829.68. Following the sale, the vice president owned 660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,673.60. This represents a 16.77% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,943 shares of company stock valued at $17,279,568. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Key Intuitive Surgical News

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuitive Surgical this week:

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $458.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $479.59 and its 200 day moving average is $514.26. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $427.84 and a fifty-two week high of $603.88. The company has a market capitalization of $162.68 billion, a PE ratio of 58.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.68.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.26. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 28.38%.The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ISRG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Research cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $616.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Barclays set a $712.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $620.00 price objective (up from $610.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $644.00 to $653.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $598.36.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical Profile

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Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon’s hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive’s business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

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