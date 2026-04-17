Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.09 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF $VBK

Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 156.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,623 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VBK. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 38,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 22.2% in the third quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 38,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,348,000 after purchasing an additional 6,939 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 25.9% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 17,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 115.8% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 9,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,880,000 after acquiring an additional 5,192 shares in the last quarter.

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Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4%

NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $329.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $312.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $308.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $227.63 and a 12-month high of $331.02.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies. The Fund attempts to replicate the target Index by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the stocks that make up the Index, holding each stock in approximately the same proportion as its weighting in the Index.

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