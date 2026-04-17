Marion Wealth Management Grows Stock Position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF $PDBC

Marion Wealth Management raised its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,122,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,698 shares during the period. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF comprises 3.6% of Marion Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Marion Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $16,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 803.0% during the second quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 2,350,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090,507 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 396.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,072,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,401,000 after purchasing an additional 856,400 shares in the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 12.7% during the third quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,453,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,468,000 after purchasing an additional 842,523 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $6,560,000. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 67.7% during the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 1,060,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,244,000 after purchasing an additional 428,345 shares in the last quarter.

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Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Price Performance

Shares of PDBC stock opened at $17.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.51. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12 month low of $12.35 and a 12 month high of $17.77.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed. PDBC was launched on Nov 7, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

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