Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $610,000 in Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF $PXH

Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Red Tortoise LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 28,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 50,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 51,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Maridea Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Maridea Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter.

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Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

PXH stock opened at $28.44 on Friday. Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $20.38 and a 1 year high of $28.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.55.

Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (PXH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Emerging index. The fund tracks an index of emerging market companies selected and weighted based on a fundamental methodology. PXH was launched on Sep 27, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

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