Oxinas Partners LLC Makes New Investment in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF $PYLD

Oxinas Partners LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 36,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. now owns 59,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. grew its position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. now owns 16,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. grew its position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 85,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 68,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter.

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PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA PYLD opened at $26.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.70. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a 52-week low of $25.80 and a 52-week high of $27.04.

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Announces Dividend

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd.

(Free Report)

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations. PYLD was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by PIMCO.

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