Oxinas Partners LLC Raises Position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF $CGDV

Oxinas Partners LLC grew its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 1,232.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 74,231 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,662 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Oxinas Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Oxinas Partners LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $3,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGDV. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $236,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $226,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 24.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 22.7% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 22,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 4,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,169,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,203,000 after purchasing an additional 203,772 shares during the last quarter.

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Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF stock opened at $45.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 0.90. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 12-month low of $32.51 and a 12-month high of $46.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.70.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Profile

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks. CGDV was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report).

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