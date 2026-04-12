Invvlu Mu Incm (NYSE:IIM) Declares $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Invvlu Mu Incm (NYSE:IIM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0771 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th.
Invvlu Mu Incm Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE IIM opened at $12.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.51. Invvlu Mu Incm has a 1-year low of $11.20 and a 1-year high of $13.17.
About Invvlu Mu Incm
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