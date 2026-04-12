TT International Asset Management LTD Purchases 82,496 Shares of BBVA Banco Frances S.A. $BBAR

TT International Asset Management LTD raised its position in shares of BBVA Banco Frances S.A. (NYSE:BBAR – Free Report) by 83.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 181,564 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 82,496 shares during the quarter. BBVA Banco Frances accounts for about 0.7% of TT International Asset Management LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. TT International Asset Management LTD’s holdings in BBVA Banco Frances were worth $3,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its position in BBVA Banco Frances by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 40,418 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in BBVA Banco Frances by 42.7% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 26,071 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 7,803 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in BBVA Banco Frances by 123.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 15,301 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 8,450 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in BBVA Banco Frances by 66.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 24,523 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 9,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in BBVA Banco Frances by 19.3% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,784 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 11,628 shares during the last quarter.

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BBVA Banco Frances Price Performance

BBAR stock opened at $16.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.67 and its 200-day moving average is $15.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.07. BBVA Banco Frances S.A. has a 1 year low of $7.76 and a 1 year high of $23.10.

BBVA Banco Frances Increases Dividend

BBVA Banco Frances ( NYSE:BBAR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $337.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.92 billion. BBVA Banco Frances had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 3.70%. Equities research analysts expect that BBVA Banco Frances S.A. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.037 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. This is a boost from BBVA Banco Frances’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. BBVA Banco Frances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of BBVA Banco Frances in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

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BBVA Banco Frances Profile

(Free Report)

BBVA Banco Francés is one of Argentina’s leading financial institutions, operating as a subsidiary of the global banking group BBVA. The bank provides a full range of retail and commercial banking services to individuals, small and medium‐sized enterprises, large corporations and institutional clients. Its product suite spans deposit accounts, mortgages, personal and auto loans, credit and debit cards, transactional banking and digital solutions designed to meet the evolving needs of customers in both urban and regional markets.

Founded in Buenos Aires in the late 19th century, Banco Francés has developed a longstanding presence in Argentina’s financial sector.

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