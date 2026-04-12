Inv Vk Ca Valu (VCV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on April 30th

Inv Vk Ca Valu (NYSE:VCV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0646 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th.
Inv Vk Ca Valu Stock Performance
NYSE:VCV opened at $10.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.91. Inv Vk Ca Valu has a fifty-two week low of $9.51 and a fifty-two week high of $11.38.
Inv Vk Ca Valu Company Profile
Recommended Stories
Receive News & Ratings for Inv Vk Ca Valu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inv Vk Ca Valu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.