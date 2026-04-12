Inv Vk Ca Valu (VCV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on April 30th

Inv Vk Ca Valu (NYSE:VCV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0646 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th.

Inv Vk Ca Valu Stock Performance

NYSE:VCV opened at $10.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.91. Inv Vk Ca Valu has a fifty-two week low of $9.51 and a fifty-two week high of $11.38.

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Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade California municipal securities which include municipal bonds, municipal notes, municipal commercial paper, and lease obligations.

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