Goldman Sachs Small Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSC) Short Interest Update

Goldman Sachs Small Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 11,923 shares, an increase of 123.9% from the March 15th total of 5,325 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Goldman Sachs Small Cap Core Equity ETF Stock Down 0.6%

NYSEARCA:GSC traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.73. 7,885 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,587. The stock has a market cap of $167.42 million, a PE ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 1.18. Goldman Sachs Small Cap Core Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $42.08 and a 12 month high of $60.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.91 and a 200 day moving average of $55.45.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Small Cap Core Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,899,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Small Cap Core Equity ETF by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 256,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,957,000 after buying an additional 27,908 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Small Cap Core Equity ETF by 101.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after buying an additional 15,814 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Small Cap Core Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $746,000. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Small Cap Core Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $689,000.

About Goldman Sachs Small Cap Core Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs Small Cap Core Equity ETF (GSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is an actively managed ETF that invests in small-cap companies. The fund tilts towards US companies but may still invest in securities from other countries, including emerging markets. GSC was launched on Oct 3, 2023 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.

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