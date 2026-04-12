MFS Charter Income Trust (MCR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on April 30th

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.044 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th.

MFS Charter Income Trust Stock Down 0.1%

NYSE:MCR opened at $6.09 on Friday. MFS Charter Income Trust has a 1-year low of $5.84 and a 1-year high of $6.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.14 and a 200 day moving average of $6.26.

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MFS Charter Income Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE: MCR) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company organized in 1987. As part of the MFS Investment Management family, the Trust seeks to provide its shareholders with high current income and preservation of capital. The fund’s shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange, offering investors access to a managed portfolio of income-oriented securities within a single, publicly listed vehicle.

The fund primarily invests in a broad mix of preferred stocks, convertible securities and high-yield corporate bonds.

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