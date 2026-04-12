CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 18,790 shares, a decrease of 58.8% from the March 15th total of 45,598 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,038 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of CLPS Incorporation in a report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell”.
View Our Latest Stock Report on CLPS Incorporation
CLPS Incorporation Price Performance
CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 15th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $42.54 million for the quarter.
About CLPS Incorporation
CLPS Incorporation is a Nasdaq-listed provider of digital transformation consulting and IT outsourcing services. The company delivers end-to-end solutions that encompass system integration, custom application development, quality assurance, maintenance and support. CLPS positions itself as a partner for enterprises seeking to streamline operations, modernize legacy systems and accelerate time-to-market through agile software engineering practices.
The firm’s core offerings include enterprise application development, fintech and blockchain solutions, cloud migration, data analytics and automation services.
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