CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 18,790 shares, a decrease of 58.8% from the March 15th total of 45,598 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,038 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of CLPS Incorporation in a report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

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CLPS Incorporation Price Performance

NASDAQ CLPS traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.02. 44,679 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,182. CLPS Incorporation has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $1.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.04 and a 200-day moving average of $0.97.

CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 15th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $42.54 million for the quarter.

About CLPS Incorporation

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CLPS Incorporation is a Nasdaq-listed provider of digital transformation consulting and IT outsourcing services. The company delivers end-to-end solutions that encompass system integration, custom application development, quality assurance, maintenance and support. CLPS positions itself as a partner for enterprises seeking to streamline operations, modernize legacy systems and accelerate time-to-market through agile software engineering practices.

The firm’s core offerings include enterprise application development, fintech and blockchain solutions, cloud migration, data analytics and automation services.

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