Capital Group Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUI) Short Interest Down 60.6% in March

Posted by on Apr 12th, 2026

Capital Group Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUIGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 23,344 shares, a decrease of 60.6% from the March 15th total of 59,203 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 168,959 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Capital Group Ultra Short Income ETF Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of CGUI stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.33. 120,536 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,396. Capital Group Ultra Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $25.18 and a 12-month high of $25.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.33.

Capital Group Ultra Short Income ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.0799 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. This is an increase from Capital Group Ultra Short Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Capital Group Ultra Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,640,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Capital Group Ultra Short Income ETF by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 160,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,055,000 after acquiring an additional 55,598 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Capital Group Ultra Short Income ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 73,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Capital Group Ultra Short Income ETF by 720.3% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 20,688 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Capital Group Ultra Short Income ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 46,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 4,809 shares during the period.

Capital Group Ultra Short Income ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Capital Group Ultra Short Income ETF (CGUI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of USD-denominated, income-producing debt securities with investment grade ratings and ultra-short term duration. It seeks current income and capital preservation while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of two years or less. CGUI was launched on Jun 25, 2024 and is issued by Capital Group.

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