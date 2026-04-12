Capital Group Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUI) Short Interest Down 60.6% in March

Capital Group Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 23,344 shares, a decrease of 60.6% from the March 15th total of 59,203 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 168,959 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Capital Group Ultra Short Income ETF Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of CGUI stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.33. 120,536 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,396. Capital Group Ultra Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $25.18 and a 12-month high of $25.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.33.

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Capital Group Ultra Short Income ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.0799 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. This is an increase from Capital Group Ultra Short Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Capital Group Ultra Short Income ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Capital Group Ultra Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,640,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Capital Group Ultra Short Income ETF by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 160,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,055,000 after acquiring an additional 55,598 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Capital Group Ultra Short Income ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 73,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Capital Group Ultra Short Income ETF by 720.3% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 20,688 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Capital Group Ultra Short Income ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 46,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 4,809 shares during the period.

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The Capital Group Ultra Short Income ETF (CGUI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of USD-denominated, income-producing debt securities with investment grade ratings and ultra-short term duration. It seeks current income and capital preservation while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of two years or less. CGUI was launched on Jun 25, 2024 and is issued by Capital Group.

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