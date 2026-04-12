iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 2,026,111 shares, an increase of 122.3% from the March 15th total of 911,493 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,230,632 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.61. The stock had a trading volume of 742,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,035. The stock has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.67. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 52 week low of $52.69 and a 52 week high of $69.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.75.

Get iShares Global Infrastructure ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Global Infrastructure ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rice Partnership LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Accordant Advisory Group Inc bought a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000.

About iShares Global Infrastructure ETF

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.