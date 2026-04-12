Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ:CINGW) Short Interest Down 76.4% in March

Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ:CINGW – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 2,214 shares, a drop of 76.4% from the March 15th total of 9,399 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,126 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Cingulate Price Performance
NASDAQ:CINGW remained flat at $0.03 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 11,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,608. Cingulate has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.05 and a 200 day moving average of $0.05.
About Cingulate
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