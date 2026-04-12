Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ:CINGW) Short Interest Down 76.4% in March

Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ:CINGW – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 2,214 shares, a drop of 76.4% from the March 15th total of 9,399 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,126 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Cingulate Price Performance

NASDAQ:CINGW remained flat at $0.03 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 11,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,608. Cingulate has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.05 and a 200 day moving average of $0.05.

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About Cingulate

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Cingulate Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder and anxiety in the United States. The company’s stimulant medications are CTx-1301 (dexmethylphenidate), which is in phase 3 clinical trial, as well as CTx-1302 (dextroamphetamine), which is in investigational new drug application development for the treatment of attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder intended for children, adolescents, and adults.

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