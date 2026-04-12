Short Interest in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDG) Grows By 297.6%

Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 198,145 shares, an increase of 297.6% from the March 15th total of 49,838 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 776,856 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF Stock Performance

CGDG traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.07. 561,022 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 851,097. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.89. Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.19 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 0.58.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 29,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 3,550 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $372,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 2,931.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 255,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,608,000 after purchasing an additional 247,515 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Finally, Betterment LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,130,000.

About Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF

The Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (CGDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects dividend-paying companies globally that are attractively valued and believed to provide dividend growth. It employs a multi-manager approach to portfolio management. CGDG was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by Capital Group.

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