Erayak Power Solution Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RAYA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Erayak Power Solution Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RAYA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 104,923 shares, an increase of 1,200.3% from the March 15th total of 8,069 shares. Approximately 11.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,146,146 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Erayak Power Solution Group this week:

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Positive Sentiment: Company press release: Erayak announced a strategic evolution to become a U.S.-centric energy solutions leader, unveiling tri‑fuel and UPS product innovations after showcasing at the 2026 National Hardware Show and completing a U.S. research tour; management frames this as a move toward a vertically integrated North American business (Nexora). PR Newswire

Company press release: Erayak announced a strategic evolution to become a U.S.-centric energy solutions leader, unveiling tri‑fuel and UPS product innovations after showcasing at the 2026 National Hardware Show and completing a U.S. research tour; management frames this as a move toward a vertically integrated North American business (Nexora). Positive Sentiment: Financing to fund U.S. expansion: Erayak said it ended its ATM program after raising roughly $6.2 million to support North American growth — a direct capital raise that underpins the pivot and reduces near-term funding uncertainty. Globe and Mail

Financing to fund U.S. expansion: Erayak said it ended its ATM program after raising roughly $6.2 million to support North American growth — a direct capital raise that underpins the pivot and reduces near-term funding uncertainty. Positive Sentiment: Market reaction/coverage: Multiple outlets report the stock surge is tied to the U.S. strategic pivot and Nexora launch, driving investor interest in Erayak’s repositioning for AI, smart homes and emergency power markets. Investing.com

Market reaction/coverage: Multiple outlets report the stock surge is tied to the U.S. strategic pivot and Nexora launch, driving investor interest in Erayak’s repositioning for AI, smart homes and emergency power markets. Positive Sentiment: Independent coverage: Tech/business sites highlight a sharp rally tied to the U.S. expansion and the Nexora product roadmap, reinforcing the narrative that the company is shifting from OEM roots to a North American-focused go‑to-market strategy. Blockonomi

Independent coverage: Tech/business sites highlight a sharp rally tied to the U.S. expansion and the Nexora product roadmap, reinforcing the narrative that the company is shifting from OEM roots to a North American-focused go‑to-market strategy. Positive Sentiment: Recent private placement: SEC filings and market reports show a US$400,000 Regulation S placement to non‑U.S. investors — disclosed April 7 — which appears to have catalyzed after‑hours buying in prior sessions. Benzinga TipRanks

Recent private placement: SEC filings and market reports show a US$400,000 Regulation S placement to non‑U.S. investors — disclosed April 7 — which appears to have catalyzed after‑hours buying in prior sessions. Neutral Sentiment: Press summaries and aggregator articles (MSN, other outlets) are echoing the company narrative and the rally; useful for sentiment tracking but largely repeating the company PR. MSN Tech/Investing

Press summaries and aggregator articles (MSN, other outlets) are echoing the company narrative and the rally; useful for sentiment tracking but largely repeating the company PR. Neutral Sentiment: After‑hours coverage: Media noted a large after‑hours move previously tied to the $400k placement; these articles explain the mechanics but don’t add new corporate detail. MSN After‑Hours

After‑hours coverage: Media noted a large after‑hours move previously tied to the $400k placement; these articles explain the mechanics but don’t add new corporate detail. Negative Sentiment: Elevated short interest: As of March 31 filings, short interest rose to ~104,923 shares (reported ~11.7% of float), creating potential downside pressure but also the possibility of short covering amplifying rallies. This large increase is a significant market-structure factor to monitor. (source: short-interest report)

Elevated short interest: As of March 31 filings, short interest rose to ~104,923 shares (reported ~11.7% of float), creating potential downside pressure but also the possibility of short covering amplifying rallies. This large increase is a significant market-structure factor to monitor. (source: short-interest report) Neutral Sentiment: Conflicting short-interest reporting: An April 10 short-interest entry shows 0 shares (data error/inconsistency). Treat the April 10 figure as unreliable; use the March 31 figure for risk assessment.

Institutional Trading of Erayak Power Solution Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Erayak Power Solution Group stock. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Erayak Power Solution Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RAYA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 650,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,658,000. Barclays PLC owned about 73.03% of Erayak Power Solution Group as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Erayak Power Solution Group Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of NASDAQ:RAYA traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.95. The company had a trading volume of 419,175,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,310,431. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.11. Erayak Power Solution Group has a 1-year low of $0.31 and a 1-year high of $737.00.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Erayak Power Solution Group in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RAYA

Erayak Power Solution Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Erayak Power Solution Group Co, Ltd. is a diversified provider of power electronics products and services, offering a broad portfolio that includes AC/DC power adapters, DC/DC converters, uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power management modules and charger solutions. Through a combination of proprietary design, engineering services and contract manufacturing, the company supports applications in consumer electronics, industrial automation, telecommunications and renewable energy systems.

The company collaborates closely with OEM and ODM customers to develop customized power solutions that meet specific performance, size and efficiency requirements.

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