Direxion Daily MSCI Brazil Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:BRZU) Short Interest Down 61.7% in March

Direxion Daily MSCI Brazil Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:BRZU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 70,992 shares, a decline of 61.7% from the March 15th total of 185,162 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,819 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 6.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily MSCI Brazil Bull 2X Shares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily MSCI Brazil Bull 2X Shares by 34.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Group One Trading LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily MSCI Brazil Bull 2X Shares in the third quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily MSCI Brazil Bull 2X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000.

Get Direxion Daily MSCI Brazil Bull 2X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily MSCI Brazil Bull 2X Shares Price Performance

Direxion Daily MSCI Brazil Bull 2X Shares stock traded up $4.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $128.84. 83,014 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,612. Direxion Daily MSCI Brazil Bull 2X Shares has a 12 month low of $45.53 and a 12 month high of $128.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $109.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.38.

Direxion Daily MSCI Brazil Bull 2X Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily MSCI Brazil Bull 2X Shares (BRZU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Brazil 25-50 index. The fund provides 2x daily leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Brazilian companies. BRZU was launched on Apr 10, 2013 and is managed by Direxion.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily MSCI Brazil Bull 2X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily MSCI Brazil Bull 2X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.