Star Fashion Culture Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:STFS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Star Fashion Culture Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:STFS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 14,345 shares, a drop of 61.1% from the March 15th total of 36,886 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,811 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Star Fashion Culture Stock Performance

STFS stock remained flat at $4.01 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,081. Star Fashion Culture has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $104.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.34.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Star Fashion Culture in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Star Fashion Culture Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Star Fashion Culture Holdings Limited provides content marketing solutions services in the People’s Republic of China. It offers marketing campaign planning and execution services; offline advertising services; and online precision marketing services. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Xiamen, the People’s Republic of China. Star Fashion Culture Holdings Limited operates as a subsidiary of Xingji ZhangPingting Limited.

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