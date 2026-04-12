FlexShares Global Quality Real Estate Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GQRE) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

FlexShares Global Quality Real Estate Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GQRE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 6,146 shares, a drop of 62.3% from the March 15th total of 16,302 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 14,979 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

FlexShares Global Quality Real Estate Index Fund Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GQRE traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.86. 6,855 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,038. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.86. FlexShares Global Quality Real Estate Index Fund has a fifty-two week low of $53.34 and a fifty-two week high of $65.47.

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FlexShares Global Quality Real Estate Index Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.0772 per share. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th.

Institutional Trading of FlexShares Global Quality Real Estate Index Fund

FlexShares Global Quality Real Estate Index Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GQRE. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in FlexShares Global Quality Real Estate Index Fund by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 32,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 7,278 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its stake in FlexShares Global Quality Real Estate Index Fund by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 19,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in FlexShares Global Quality Real Estate Index Fund during the 4th quarter worth $569,000. Fermata Advisors LLC increased its stake in FlexShares Global Quality Real Estate Index Fund by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 20,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management increased its stake in FlexShares Global Quality Real Estate Index Fund by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 81,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares during the period.

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The FlexShares Global Quality Real Estate Index Fund (GQRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a global index of non-mortgage REITs and operating companies, selected and weighted by quality, momentum and value. GQRE was launched on Nov 6, 2013 and is managed by FlexShares.

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