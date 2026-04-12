FlexShares Global Quality Real Estate Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GQRE) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

FlexShares Global Quality Real Estate Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GQRE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 6,146 shares, a drop of 62.3% from the March 15th total of 16,302 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 14,979 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
FlexShares Global Quality Real Estate Index Fund Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:GQRE traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.86. 6,855 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,038. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.86. FlexShares Global Quality Real Estate Index Fund has a fifty-two week low of $53.34 and a fifty-two week high of $65.47.
FlexShares Global Quality Real Estate Index Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.0772 per share. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th.
Institutional Trading of FlexShares Global Quality Real Estate Index Fund
FlexShares Global Quality Real Estate Index Fund Company Profile
The FlexShares Global Quality Real Estate Index Fund (GQRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a global index of non-mortgage REITs and operating companies, selected and weighted by quality, momentum and value. GQRE was launched on Nov 6, 2013 and is managed by FlexShares.
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