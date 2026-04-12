iShares Flexible Income Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC) Short Interest Up 522.6% in March

iShares Flexible Income Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 108,315 shares, a growth of 522.6% from the March 15th total of 17,397 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,972,595 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares Flexible Income Active ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BINC. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Flexible Income Active ETF by 18.7% during the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 121,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,492,000 after buying an additional 19,215 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares Flexible Income Active ETF by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 50,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after acquiring an additional 19,948 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Flexible Income Active ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 410,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,858,000 after acquiring an additional 31,383 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Flexible Income Active ETF by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 171,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,116,000 after acquiring an additional 17,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Flexible Income Active ETF by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 185,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,878,000 after purchasing an additional 38,286 shares during the period.

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iShares Flexible Income Active ETF Price Performance

Shares of BINC stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.20. 1,328,502 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,535,853. iShares Flexible Income Active ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.84 and a fifty-two week high of $53.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.87.

About iShares Flexible Income Active ETF

The BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (BINC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides an actively managed approach to multisector fixed-income exposure globally. It may hold debt and income-producing securities, of any credit quality or maturity, with the objective of maximizing long-term income and capital appreciation. BINC was launched on May 19, 2023 and is managed by BlackRock.

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