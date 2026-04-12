WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DOL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DOL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 6,854 shares, a drop of 62.7% from the March 15th total of 18,364 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,635 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA DOL traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.66. The company had a trading volume of 11,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,954. WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund has a twelve month low of $52.44 and a twelve month high of $74.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $788.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.68.

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Institutional Trading of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advyzon Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 2.6% during the third quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 8,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 3.6% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 30,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter.

About WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization segment of the dividend-paying market in the industrialized world outside the United States and Canada. The Index consists of 300 largest companies ranked by market capitalization from the WisdomTree DEFA Index.

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