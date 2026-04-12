VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SMOG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SMOG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 164 shares, a decline of 63.6% from the March 15th total of 450 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 906 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westfuller Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF by 140.3% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $222,000.

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VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SMOG traded up $1.55 on Friday, hitting $144.81. 1,352 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,483. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $138.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.69. VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $95.69 and a 52 week high of $144.96.

About VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF

The VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF (SMOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Low Carbon Energy index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies that focuses specifically on renewable energy SMOG was launched on May 3, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

Further Reading

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