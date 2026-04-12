Global X DAX Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX) Short Interest Down 65.8% in March

Global X DAX Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 74,012 shares, a decrease of 65.8% from the March 15th total of 216,349 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 46,501 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Global X DAX Germany ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hamilton Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Global X DAX Germany ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 193,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,812,000 after acquiring an additional 4,097 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Global X DAX Germany ETF by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X DAX Germany ETF by 1,484.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 89,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,105,000 after buying an additional 84,312 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X DAX Germany ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X DAX Germany ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 92,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,200,000 after buying an additional 8,724 shares during the last quarter.

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Global X DAX Germany ETF Trading Down 0.1%

DAX stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,465. The stock has a market cap of $258.57 million, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 0.96. Global X DAX Germany ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.28 and a fifty-two week high of $47.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.83.

About Global X DAX Germany ETF

The Global X DAX Germany ETF (DAX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DAX index, a market-cap-weighted, total return index of the 30 largest and most liquid securities traded on the Frankfurt Exchange. DAX was launched on Oct 22, 2014 and is managed by Global X.

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