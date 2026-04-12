B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 (NASDAQ:RILYN) Short Interest Down 61.5% in March

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 (NASDAQ:RILYN – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 4,778 shares, a decrease of 61.5% from the March 15th total of 12,396 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,248 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RILYN traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.42. 18,749 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,170. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.56 and its 200-day moving average is $21.73. B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 has a twelve month low of $7.98 and a twelve month high of $24.79.

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B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a $0.4063 dividend. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 Company Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc (NASDAQ: RILYN) is a diversified financial services firm that offers an integrated suite of advisory, investment, and restructuring solutions. Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Los Angeles, the company provides services across several key segments, including investment banking and capital markets, asset management, auction and liquidation, valuation and appraisal, restructuring and advisory, and merchant capital. Its broad platform enables clients to access tailored financing, strategic guidance and execution support across both public and private markets.

In its investment banking and capital markets business, B.

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