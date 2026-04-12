SP Funds Dow Jones Global Sukuk ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSK) Short Interest Update

SP Funds Dow Jones Global Sukuk ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 93,203 shares, a growth of 1,015.8% from the March 15th total of 8,353 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 417,531 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of SP Funds Dow Jones Global Sukuk ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in shares of SP Funds Dow Jones Global Sukuk ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 12,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SP Funds Dow Jones Global Sukuk ETF by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 42,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 3,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SP Funds Dow Jones Global Sukuk ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter.

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SP Funds Dow Jones Global Sukuk ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPSK traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.03. The company had a trading volume of 68,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,207. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.35. SP Funds Dow Jones Global Sukuk ETF has a one year low of $17.75 and a one year high of $18.71.

SP Funds Dow Jones Global Sukuk ETF Announces Dividend

About SP Funds Dow Jones Global Sukuk ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 20th were given a $0.052 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 20th.

(Get Free Report)

The SP Funds Dow Jones Global Sukuk ETF (SPSK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated global investment-grade sukuk of various maturities and weighted by market value. SPSK was launched on Dec 30, 2019 and is managed by SP Funds.

Further Reading

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