Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:HCMT) Short Interest Up 1,477.5% in March

Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:HCMT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 28,332 shares, a growth of 1,477.5% from the March 15th total of 1,796 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,532 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA:HCMT traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.28. The company had a trading volume of 28,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,492. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $517.91 million, a P/E ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 1.79. Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF has a 12 month low of $24.58 and a 12 month high of $40.92.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Howard Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,559,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,373,000 after buying an additional 344,883 shares during the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,266,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,988,000 after purchasing an additional 32,422 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Watch Advisors INC grew its holdings in shares of Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Watch Advisors INC now owns 361,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,938,000 after purchasing an additional 16,844 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 342,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,222,000 after purchasing an additional 39,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 263,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,155,000 after purchasing an additional 18,810 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF Company Profile

The Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced US ETF (HCMT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that toggles between a 200% leveraged US equity position and a 100% investment to cash or cash equivalents based on a proprietary tactical indicator that identifies broad trends in the US equity markets. HCMT was launched on Jun 22, 2023 and is managed by Direxion.

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