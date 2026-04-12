Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:COWG) Short Interest Up 186.1% in March

Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:COWG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 47,592 shares, a growth of 186.1% from the March 15th total of 16,637 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 515,925 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of COWG traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.47. The company had a trading volume of 455,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,582. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38 and a beta of 1.09. Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF has a 12-month low of $28.16 and a 12-month high of $37.17.

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Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were issued a $0.0103 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF

Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new position in Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000.

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The Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (COWG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a price momentum-weighted index of 100 large-cap US companies that exhibit the highest growth characteristics. COWG was launched on Dec 21, 2022 and is managed by Pacer.

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