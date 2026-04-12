Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:AOHY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:AOHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 2,144 shares, a drop of 92.8% from the March 15th total of 29,656 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,838 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities ETF by 38.5% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,973,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,305,000 after purchasing an additional 827,302 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities ETF by 17.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 312,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 46,971 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 43,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities ETF by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 423,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,699,000 after purchasing an additional 84,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 39,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,821 shares in the last quarter.

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Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities ETF Price Performance

Shares of AOHY opened at $11.04 on Friday. Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $10.64 and a one year high of $11.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.75 million, a PE ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.22.

Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities ETF Increases Dividend

Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.0723 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.9%. This is a boost from Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st.

(Get Free Report)

The Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities ETF (AOHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to high-yield fixed-income securities, globally. The fund seeks a high level of current income, and to a lesser extent, capital appreciation. AOHY was launched on Feb 20, 2024 and is issued by Angel Oak.

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