Western Financial Corp CA Purchases 3,079 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Western Financial Corp CA raised its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 90.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,481 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for approximately 0.9% of Western Financial Corp CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Western Financial Corp CA’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 499.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,634,232 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,858,789,000 after acquiring an additional 4,694,313 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,814,757 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,406,211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160,586 shares during the period. Danske Bank A S bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter worth $987,488,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 41.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,520,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,811,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503,304 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 212.5% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,016,048 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $332,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919,017 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider S. Ram Velaga sold 17,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.12, for a total value of $6,077,591.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 65,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,215,975.84. The trade was a 20.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.23, for a total value of $3,452,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 787,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,759,532.32. This trade represents a 1.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 315,282 shares of company stock worth $103,102,779 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Broadcom from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $410.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Zacks Research raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. DA Davidson raised Broadcom to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $458.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.30.

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Broadcom Trading Up 4.7%

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $371.46 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.61 and a 1-year high of $414.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $326.18 and a 200-day moving average of $343.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 72.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.24.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.02. Broadcom had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 36.57%.The company had revenue of $19.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 50.78%.

Broadcom News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Positive Sentiment: Broadcom locked multi‑year AI chip deals with hyperscalers (Google, Anthropic), underpinning expectations for durable, high‑margin AI revenue growth and licensing/accelerator demand. Article Title

Broadcom locked multi‑year AI chip deals with hyperscalers (Google, Anthropic), underpinning expectations for durable, high‑margin AI revenue growth and licensing/accelerator demand. Positive Sentiment: Market writeups credit the Google/Anthropic deals for today’s rally and re‑rate Broadcom as a major AI infrastructure beneficiary vs. peers — coverage notes that Broadcom’s business model (custom accelerators + networking) captures hyperscaler capex. Article Title

Market writeups credit the Google/Anthropic deals for today’s rally and re‑rate Broadcom as a major AI infrastructure beneficiary vs. peers — coverage notes that Broadcom’s business model (custom accelerators + networking) captures hyperscaler capex. Positive Sentiment: Large investors and well‑known managers appear to be increasing exposure (reports on Israel Englander, Ken Fisher adding AVGO), which supports institutional momentum and can amplify price moves. Article Title

Large investors and well‑known managers appear to be increasing exposure (reports on Israel Englander, Ken Fisher adding AVGO), which supports institutional momentum and can amplify price moves. Neutral Sentiment: Short‑interest data in the April snapshot is effectively meaningless (shows zero/NaN), so it provides no actionable signal about bearish positioning or squeeze risk at present.

Short‑interest data in the April snapshot is effectively meaningless (shows zero/NaN), so it provides no actionable signal about bearish positioning or squeeze risk at present. Negative Sentiment: Analyst/framing pushback: Seaport Global downgraded Broadcom and Seaport Research gave a “Neutral” rating, while at least one major bank reset its forecast — these notes reflect concern about industry limits, margins sustainability, or valuation and may cap upside until clarity on deal economics arrives. Article Title Article Title

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company’s semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom’s portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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