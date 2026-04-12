U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 91,664 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $30,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTI. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 215,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,866,000 after acquiring an additional 70,544 shares in the last quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 121.5% in the 4th quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC now owns 3,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 88,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,130,000 after acquiring an additional 25,715 shares in the last quarter. BIP Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 325,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,767,000 after acquiring an additional 16,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 8,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

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Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $335.05 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $249.94 and a 52-week high of $344.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $585.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $332.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $333.60.

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Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

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(Free Report)

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market. The Fund typically holds the largest 1,200 to 1,300 stocks in its target index (covering nearly 95% of the index’s total market capitalization) and a representative sample of the remaining stocks.

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